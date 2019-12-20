Open Offer in New Tab
Northern Tool · 57 mins ago
Mr. Heater 125,000-BTU Portable Propane Forced Air Heater
$141 w/ $20 Northern Tool GC $220
pickup at Northern Tool

Thanks to the $20 Northern Tool Gift Card, that's the best deal we could find by $38. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Apply coupon code "268886" to get a $20 Northern Tool Gift Card.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $16.99 shipping fee. (Pickup options appear at checkout.)
  • 75,000 to 125,000 BTUs
  • heats up to 3,000 square feet
  • requires 40 lb. propane tank (sold separately)
  • 10-ft. hose and regulator included
  • Model: MH125FAV
  • Published 57 min ago
