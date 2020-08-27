New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
$7 $15
$2 shipping
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 35 lumens of bright light for under cabinets and shelves
- auto shut-off
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Lamps Plus · 2 days ago
Lamps Plus Half Price Days Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on thousands of lighting solutions, ceiling fans, outdoor furniture and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Overstock Lighting at Home Depot
Save on over 260 items
free shipping
Shop a wide variety of ceiling fans from $110, outdoor lighting from $50, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Orders of $45 or more receive free shipping, which applies to nearly all items in this sale.
Amazon · 2 days ago
Edier LED Fantasy Jellyfish Lava Lamp
$30 $60
free shipping
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "HMKLBLD8" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Edier Limited via Amazon.
Features
- 7 colors
- measures 6.5" x 15"
- USB powered
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Lighting & Ceiling Fan Deals at Lowe's
Save on over 3,000 items
free shipping w/ $45
To get more specific, you'll save on ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
13 Deals · 1 day ago
Deep-Tissue Cordless Percussion Massage Gun
$27 $80
$2 shipping
It's $53 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 6 speeds
- 4 attachments
- Rechargeable battery
13 Deals · 3 wks ago
200-Lumen 3-Mode Magnetic COB Work Light
$3 $13
$1 shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of 4 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- uses 3 AAA batteries (included)
- 3 lighting modes
Sign In or Register