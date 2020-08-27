New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
Mr. Beams Wireless Motion Sensor LED Under Cabinet Light
$7 $15
$2 shipping

It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Features
  • 35 lumens of bright light for under cabinets and shelves
  • auto shut-off
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps 13 Deals Mr. Beams
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register