New
That Daily Deal · 37 mins ago
$7
$1 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, but orders of 4 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- 100 lumens
- up to 1-year of use w/ one set of batteries
- motion-sensing
Details
Comments
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Overstock Lighting at Home Depot
Save on over 260 items
free shipping
Shop a wide variety of ceiling fans from $110, outdoor lighting from $50, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Orders of $45 or more receive free shipping, which applies to nearly all items in this sale.
Amazon · 4 days ago
T-Mark 48-Foot Commercial Grade Outdoor String Lights
$27 $39
free shipping
Take 30% off with coupon code "Z5AC8LRC". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by T-Mark Home by Amazon.
Features
- comes with 16 11-watt Edison S14 bulbs (1 spare)
- IP65 waterproof rating
- 15 E26 light sockets
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Lighting & Ceiling Fan Deals at Lowe's
Save on over 3,000 items
free shipping w/ $45
To get more specific, you'll save on ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Lamps Plus · 1 wk ago
Open-Box Deals at Lamps Plus
up to 70% off
Click "Open Box" on the top right of the home page to see this selection. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Tips
- Shipping varies by item, but starts around $5.
- A 1-year Lamps Plus warranty applies to these items.
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$6 $30
$1 shipping
It's $5 under what you would pay at Target. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Orders of 3 or more bag free shipping (a savings of $1.49).
Features
- uses high powered magnets to open and close door
- includes two 83" x 19.5" magna screen panels
Sign In or Register