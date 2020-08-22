New
That Daily Deal · 37 mins ago
Mr. Beams Wireless Motion Sensing LED Ceiling Light
$7
$1 shipping

That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • Shipping adds $1.49, but orders of 4 or more bag free shipping.
Features
  • 100 lumens
  • up to 1-year of use w/ one set of batteries
  • motion-sensing
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps That Daily Deal Mr. Beams
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register