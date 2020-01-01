Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mpow X3.0 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones
$25 $50
$6 shipping

That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago, $25 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • available in Black
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • built-in mic
  • 33-foot wireless range
  • up to 20-hours run time on full charge
  • Model: BMBH142BR
  • Expires 1/1/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Headphones Walmart Mpow
