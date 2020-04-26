Personalize your DealNews Experience
If you can't justify hanging on to your Netflix subscription right now, you can still watch classics including "Ronin", "Throw Momma From the Train", and "Over The Top" on YouTube, so long as you don't mind some ads. Shop Now at YouTube
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Many zoos are temporarily closed, but you can get an up-close view right at home with these live streams of penguins, tigers, polar bears, giraffes, and several more. Plus, check out pre-recorded panda footage. Shop Now
Need to teach some geography or world history? Rick Steves, host of the PBS series Rick Steves' Europe since 2000, has designed a curriculum for teachers (and parents who are now teachers) to give students a virtual tour of Europe. They will learn about interesting places and their history, without ever leaving their homes. Shop Now
Miss theme parks? Get a sense of the experience, and look forward to the next time with these incredible official virtual tour videos. Shop Now at YouTube
With schools and daycares closing around the world, YouTube has created the hub dubbed Learn@Home, which pulls together links to a myriad of content from Khan Academy and educational YouTube channels across a variety of subjects, including math, science, history, arts, and more. The content is also broken down into three age brackets for easy consumption: channels for families with kids 13 and older, with kids 5 and older, and with preschoolers.
Alongside this, they've also created the destination channel YouTube Learning, which compiles playlists full of studying tips, supplemental learning content, TED talks, mini lessons, fitness instruction, and so much more. Shop Now at YouTube
Watch incredibly strange, completely fascinating, and now officially subtitled shows from the 60s and 70s, from the company that would eventually bring you the Power Rangers. Shop Now at YouTube
We might be looking forlornly at concert tickets we'll need to get refunded soon, but artists are responding with some great online performances to alleviate the disappointment. Shop Now at YouTube
