New
Jomashop · 1 hr ago
Movado Women's Kara Quartz Watch
$210 $695
free shipping
Jomashop offers the Movado Women's Kara Quartz Watch in Black for $249.99. Coupon code "EXMV249" cuts it to $209.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now
Features
  • stainless steel and yellow gold PVD case
  • Swiss quartz movement
  • water resistance to 100 feet
↑ less
Buy from Jomashop
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "EXMV249"
  • Expires 7/12/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Watches Jomashop Movado
Women's Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register