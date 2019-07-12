New
Movado Women's Edge Stainless Steel Watch
$180 $595
free shipping
Jomashop offers the Movado Women's Edge Stainless Steel Watch for $219.99. Coupon code "EXMV40" cuts it to $179.99. With free shipping, that's $40 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now
Features
  • stainless steel case and band
  • Swiss quartz movement
  • scratch resistant sapphire crystal
  • water resistance to 100 feet
  • Code "EXMV40"
  • Expires 7/12/2019
All Deals Watches Jomashop Movado
