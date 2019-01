Ashford offers the Movado Men's Junior Sport Watch in Silver/Black for $417.90. Coupon code "DNJUNIOR269" cuts that to. With, that's $10 under our mention from last June and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for any color now by a buck, although most stores charge at least $296.) It features a stainless steel case and bracelet, Swiss quartz movement, and water resistance to 100 feet. Deal ends January 29.