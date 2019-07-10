New
WatchMaxx · 1 hr ago
$209 $259
free shipping
Watchmaxx offers the Movado Men's Bold Watch in Black for $259. Coupon code "DNMOVBO209" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $70, although we saw it for $10 less last December. Buy Now
- stainless steel case
- leather strap
- quartz movemet
- date display
- water resistance to 100 feet
