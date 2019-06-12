New
WatchMaxx · 1 hr ago
Movado Men's Bold Touch 2 46mm Watch
$195 $250
free shipping
WatchMaxx offers the Movado Men's Bold Touch 2 46mm Watch for $250. Coupon code "DNMOVSW195" cuts that to $195. With free shipping, that's $55 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Stainless steel case
  • Rubber strap
  • quartz movement
  • LED-backlit touch screen dial
  • water resistance to 100 feet
↑ less
Buy from WatchMaxx
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNMOVSW195"
  • Expires 6/12/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Watches WatchMaxx Movado
Men's Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register