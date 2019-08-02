New
Walmart · 52 mins ago
Moultrie M-40 16MP 1080p Trail Camera
$65 $150
free shipping

Walmart offers the Moultrie M-40 16MP 1080p Trail Camera for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now

  • Fat Boy Tools via Amazon has it for the same.
  • 16 megapixels
  • 1080p HD video
  • 0.3-second trigger speed
  • 32-LED long-range infrared flash goes out 100 feet
