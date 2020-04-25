Open Offer in New Tab
Moultrie 720p HD Video Camera Sunglasses
$30
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $47. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • rechargeable lithium battery
  • interchangeable polarized and clear lenses
  • USB charging cable, 8GB microSD card, and rugged carrying case included
  • Model: MCG-13039
