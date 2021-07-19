Moukey USB Condenser Microphone for $23

Donner · 1 hr ago
$23 $46
free shipping
Take half off by applying coupon code "MICROPHONE50". Buy Now at Donner
Features
- 192kHz/24Bit sampling rate
- high density filter sponge
- USB plug-and-play w/ 6.5-ft. cord
- foldable tripod
Details
Donner · 3 days ago
Moukey Desk Mic Stand
$1 $16
free shipping
Apply coupon code "micstand" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- aluminum allow and ABS plastic
- 180° adjustable
- adjustable height from 7" to 10.4"
- non-slip
Amazon · 6 days ago
Vimvip USB Condenser Microphone
$16 w/ Prime $39
free shipping
Prime members can clip the $2 off coupon to save a total of $23 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Vimvip via Amazon.
Features
- dual-layer acoustic
- foldable and adjustable metal tripod
- includes microphone, USB power cord, tripod stand, shock mount, pop filter, and manual
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Blue Microphones Yeti Nano Premium USB Mic
$80 $100
free shipping
That is a savings of $20 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Blackout or Shadow Grey at this price.
Features
- plug-and-play
- Cardioid and Omni pickup patterns
- 2 condensers
- headphone output, headphone volume, and mic mute
- Model: 988-000400
Amazon · 5 days ago
AsperX 5-in-1 Wireless Karaoke Microphone
$24 $60
free shipping
Clip the 8% off on page coupon and apply code "DT8O6D3D" to save $36. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available at this price in Black.
- Sold by JIAHONGJING via Amazon.
Features
- 40W full-range high volume speakers
- built-in DSP noise reduction system
- 8 sound effects
- 2,600mAh battery
- up to 30-hours of playtime on a single charge
Donner · 3 days ago
Donner One Handed Trigger Guitar Capo
$1 $8
free shipping
Apply coupon code "capo" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- silicon pad
- zine alloy
- Model: DC-2
Donner · 3 days ago
Donner 8-Piece Electric Drum Kit
$301 $430
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ED30" for a savings of $129. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- 225 timbre
- 8" durable all-mesh drumhead
- Model: DED-200
Donner · 3 days ago
Donner Digital Piano
$430 $630
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DDP10" for a savings of $200. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- 3 pedals
- 88-key weighted keyboard
- Model: DDP-100
Donner · 3 days ago
Donner 61-Key Beginner Electronic Piano
$98 $140
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEK610" get $23 under our mention from June and save $42. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- LCD display
- equipped w/2 high quality speakers
- 500 tones, 300 rhythms, & 40 demo songs
- includes keyboard stand, stool, microphone, & music stand
- Model: DEK-610
