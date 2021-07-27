Moukey 2-Channel Bluetooth Amplifier for $21

Eastar · 1 hr ago
$21 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals30" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
Features
- 100W peak power
- USB port
- SD card slot
- one-key search FM function
- 2 microphone ports
Details
Micro Center · 2 wks ago
Morpheus HP4500B 360 Bluetooth Headphones
Free
pickup
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
Tips
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
Features
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Donner · 5 days ago
Moukey Bluetooth Power Amplifier System
$57 $70
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MP20" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- 220W peak power
- LED display
- dual microphone jack
- USB port
- SD card slot
- Model: MAMP1
Woot! An Amazon Company · 3 wks ago
Sounds of Summer: The Sequel at Woot
up to 74% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on a range of headphones and speakers from brands like JBL, Klipsch, and Beats. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Pictured is the Klipsch Heritage Groove Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 (for Prime members only, low by $89).
New
Monoprice · 2 hrs ago
Monoprice Gold Winning Deals
up to 70% off
free shipping on many items
Save on a variety of items including audio equipment, cell phone accessories, networking cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
Tips
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
Eastar · 1 hr ago
Donner Lyre Harp
$51 $68
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EastarDeals25" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Eastar
Features
- 7-strings
- tuning wrench
- AAA Solid Mahogany
- Model: DLH-001
Eastar · 1 wk ago
Eastar Baroque Soprano Recorder
$4 $8
free shipping
Coupon code "Eastardeals50" takes 50% off and bags a low by a buck. Buy Now at Eastar
Features
- baroque-style fingering
- enlarged mouthpiece
- made of ABS plastic
- thumb rest
- key of C
- Model: ERS-21BN
Eastar · 1 wk ago
Eastar 8-Piece Beginner Violin Set
$56 $70
free shipping
Coupon code "Eastardeals20" takes 20% off for a low by $28. Buy Now at Eastar
Tips
- It's available in four sizes (4/4 pictured).
Features
- includes case, bow, rosin, string set, tuner, shoulder rest, and bridge
- spruce panel and maple back
- Muscovite fingerboard point
- matte antique finish
- tuning knob
- Model: EVA-3
Eastar · 1 wk ago
Eastar Descant German Soprano Recorder
$3.50 $7
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals50" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Eastar
Tips
- Available in Pink.
Features
- 8-hole
- C key
- includes fingering chart, cleaning rod, and bag
- Model: ERS-21GSB
