Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Black for $129 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $72. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Celfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Midnight Black for $269.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $45.) Buy Now
Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Dual SIM Android Smartphone in Blue or Black for $549.99 with free shipping. That's $75 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal now by $400.) Buy Now
Certified Cells_1 via eBay continues to offer the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Android Smartphone in several colors for $328.87 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $24. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Jabra via eBay offers its refurbished Jabra Elite 65e Bluetooth Headphones in Titanium Black or Copper Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
