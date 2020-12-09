That's a savings of $150 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
That's $150 off list and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $202.99. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $70. (It's also around $100 less than what you'd pay for the non-Alexa version elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 5.7" HD+ display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 13MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
It's $40 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock December 17 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- 6. 2" Max Vision HD+ display
- 12MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera
- Model: TWMTXT1955DCP
That's $15 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- The 64GB version is also available for $110.
- 5.4" 1440x2560 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 21MP rear camera with dual-LED flash & 5MP front camera
- up to 13 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge
- Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
- Model: XT1585
Save $200 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Save as much as $100 on future app and in-app purchases. Shop Now at Amazon
- 100 Amazon coins are worth $1
- By contrast, every Bison Dollar will be worth five British pounds
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Frosted Silver
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $849 ($220 low).
That's the best price we could find by $115. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560 x 1080 native resolution
- Includes detachable stand and wall mount
- Model: 34WL550-B
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $50 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest we could find by $100 today, although most retailers charge $650 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
That's $12 under list and the best price we could find for this convenient way to keep in touch instantly while on an outing -- even for example in a mountain valley outside of cell phone service. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 16-mile range
- 22 channels
- Model: T100TP
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor
- 6.4" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48 MP triple camera system
- built-in stylus
- Model: XT2043-4
That's $5 under our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: It's now $131.04. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor
- 5.7" HD+ display
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 13MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Android OS
- Model: PAE80011US
That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 2GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 1570x720 display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 16MP triple camera system
- Android OS
- Model: XT2045-3
