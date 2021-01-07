Thanks to a coupon that applies in cart, that's a savings of $170 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
That's a savings of $68 and the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now $121.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor
- 6.4" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48 MP triple camera system
- built-in stylus
- Model: XT2043-4
It's $10 under our mention from last week, 46% off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Purple.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 2.4GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 2340x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 6.5MP front camera
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: XT2010-1
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 2.4GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 2340x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 6.5MP front camera
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: XT2010-1
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) now includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
Samsung opens up reservations for their newest line of Galaxy smartphones with $50 ($60 if you use the Android Shop Samsung App, which is free) in credit for accessories ranging from smart watches, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- No payment required up front (this is just reserving a spot in the pre-order line). You are only charged when you place an order.
- You can also get a quote on eligible phones for trade-in (up to $700 off).
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $550 off.
- No guarantees, but we've usually seen added goodies with preorders, ranging from gift cards, more instant credit, free subscriptions to premium services (like Youtube or Spotify)
- This series is rumored to launch January 14 and release January 22.
That's the best price we could find by $341. Buy Now at Newegg
- Qualcomm SM8150 2.8 GHz, 2.4 GHz, 1.7 GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 3040x1440 Infinity Edge display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB storage
- 12MP wide-angle, 16MP Ultra Wide, 12MP telephoto rear, 10MP selfie, & 8MP RGB depth front-facing cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UCWEXAA
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Shop and save on headphones, camera accessories, cell phones, networking, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured are the Klipsch R5 Active Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $19.99 ($100 off list and a low by $9).
Save on digital cameras, mirrorless cameras, lenses, and camcorders. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 12-60mm Lens for $697.99 ($300 off).
It's $50 off and within $5 of its all-time price low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 2GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 1570x720 display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 16MP triple camera system
- Android OS
- Model: XT2045-3
That's the best price we've seen – $7 under our mention from 3 weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find today by $10.
Update: The price has dropped by a few dollars to $117.19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor
- 5.7" HD+ display
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 13MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Android OS
- Model: PAE80011US
You'd pay $84 more for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 2.7GHz quad-core CPU
- 5.2" 1440x2560 AMOLED display
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP front camera
- Model: XT1254
