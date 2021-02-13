That's $105 less than you'd pay for the phone and 1-year plan sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- The 1-year plan is for 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1.5GB of data.
- Includes a case in your choice of color (Black pictured) and a car charger.
- 5.5" 720x1440 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- microSDXC slot
Published 2/13/2021
Verified 2/15/2021
It's the lowest price we could find by $174. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Denim Blue.
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 1080x2520 21:9 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP, 16MP, and 5MP triple rear cameras & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: PAGL0003US
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 2.4GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 2340x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 6.5MP front camera
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: XT2010-1
It's $50 off and within $5 of its all-time price low. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be stock on February 5 but can be ordered now.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 2GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 1570x720 display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 16MP triple camera system
- Android OS
- Model: XT2045-3
Get unlimited calling and texting in the US over the Nationwide Sprint Network for free. Shop Now at Google Play
- text and call without WiFi
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) now includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Frosted Silver.
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, and $79 less than a used model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Aurora Black.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Sold by Sami809 via eBay.
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
- 6.1" P-OLED display
- microSD card slot
- Model: LMG820UM1
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- 3,000 to 3,500 watts
- smart LCD with wattage meter, run time remaining, and more.
- Model: 7127
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
That's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dauntlessdeals via eBay.
- Bike not included.
- suitable for most bikes & wheel sizes
- adjustable front roller
- 3 wide HDPE rollers & durable nylon belt
- Model: USAA0-0460143
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Apply coupon code "DN15" for a savings of $6, making it the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at StackSocial
- night vision
- privacy mode
- true color filter
- real-time alerts
- high-sensitivity microphone & speaker
- Model: FOCUS89
