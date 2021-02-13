eBay · 4 days ago
Motorola Moto e6 16GB Android Phone for Tracfone w/ 1yr Service
$60 $175
free shipping

That's $105 less than you'd pay for the phone and 1-year plan sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
  • The 1-year plan is for 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1.5GB of data.
  • Includes a case in your choice of color (Black pictured) and a car charger.
  • 5.5" 720x1440 touchscreen
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
  • 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
  • microSDXC slot
