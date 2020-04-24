Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $115 less than you'd pay for the phone and 1-year plan sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's a combined savings of up to $900. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the best price we could find by $99, and within $10 of an open-box unit listed two weeks ago (this one is newly-sealed.) Shop Now at Best Buy
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
That's the best price we could find by $47. Buy Now at eBay
If the cabinets are starting to look at little sparse, but you're hesitant to head out, we've rounded up several deals for groceries that will allow you to shop from your sofa. Shop Now
Get busy in the kitchen and score some strong savings at the same time. A selection of new and refurbished models are available. Shop Now at eBay
These face shields can be used as neck gaiters or masks. They're at least a buck under what Amazon vendors are charging, and these ship in a week from the U.S. (Many vendors cannot ship until May or June.) Buy Now at eBay
