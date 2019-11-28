Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Motorola Moto Z3 Play Prime Edition 64GB Android Phone
$230 $500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal today by $7 for the phone alone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Includes 2 cases, smart speaker, and Mint Mobile 3-Month 12GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit
Features
  • 6" Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • Moto Style Shell Case
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Motorola
Android Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register