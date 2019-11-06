New
Motorola Moto Z3 Play Prime Edition 64GB Android Phone
$230 $500
free shipping

That's $120 under our February mention, the lowest price we've seen, and the best deal now by $116. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Clip the on-page coupon to get this price.
Features
  • 6" Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • Moto Style Shell Case
