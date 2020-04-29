Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Motorola Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone
$150 w/ activation $300
free shipping

It's the best price we've seen for major wireless carriers and $50 less than buying an unlocked unit. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Choose the activate today option for Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint to get this deal.
Features
  • 6.2" 2270x1080 touchscreen LCD
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • dual 12MP and 5MP rear & 8MP front cameras
  • Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
  • Model: PAE00002US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones Best Buy Motorola
Unlocked AT&T Verizon Wireless Sprint Android Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register