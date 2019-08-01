- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Moto G6 Play 16GB Prepaid Android Smartphone for Verizon for $88.42 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22, although we saw this model for $8 less last August with Boost. Buy Now
With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Prepaid Android Phone for Straight Talk in Black for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $201 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy J3 Orbit 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone for TracFone in Black for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our March mention of the Straight Talk model and the best price we could find by $18.
Update: The price has dropped to $49.89. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
