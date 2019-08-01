New
Walmart · 49 mins ago
Motorola Moto G6 Play 16GB Prepaid Verizon Android Phone
$88 $129
free shipping

Walmart offers the Moto G6 Play 16GB Prepaid Android Smartphone for Verizon for $88.42 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22, although we saw this model for $8 less last August with Boost. Buy Now

Features
  • 1.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 5.7" 1440x720 LCD
  • 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
  • Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
