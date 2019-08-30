Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Motorola Moto G6 32GB Prepaid Android Smartphone for Straight Talk for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay continues to offer the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Motorola Moto E5 Go 16GB Prepaid Android Phone for Verizon Wireless for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Black for $129 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Motorola Droid Turbo 2 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black or White for $69.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's $113 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's $51 under our January mention and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (For further comparison, it's at least $141 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Palm 32GB Android Phone for Verizon for $69.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $26 and $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbell Pairs with prices starting from $3.79. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
