Walmart · 1 hr ago
Motorola Moto G6 32GB Prepaid Android Smartphone for Straight Talk
$100 $149
free shipping

Walmart offers the Motorola Moto G6 32GB Prepaid Android Smartphone for Straight Talk for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8 GHz octa-core CPU
  • 5.7" 1440x720 LCD
  • 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage
  • 12MP & 5MP dual rear cameras
  • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
  • Model: STMTXT1925DCP
Details
Comments
