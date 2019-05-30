With activation of a Google Fi wireless service plan, Google offers the Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Black or Blush for $99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find for an unlocked model by $51). Buy Now
Tips
  • Project Fi starts at $20/month and can be cancelled at any time
  • Limit 1 per person for individual plans or limit one per group plan member for group plans
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 5.7" 2160x1080 touchscreen LCD
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
  • Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)