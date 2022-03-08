You'd pay $10 more elsewhere for the phone (without the service). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.5" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 13MP dual camera system
- Android OS
- 1-year service includes 1500 MIN/1500 Text/1500MB
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
Choose from $100 Samsung credit or bag a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of this newly released smartphone. Plus, you'll receive up to another $375 off with select trade-ins. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors.
- Education/military discounts are also available and may apply (click "Samsung Offer Programs" near the top left corner of the page).
- 120Hz display technology
- 12MP ultra wide, Wide-angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 32MP front camera
- 4,500mAh battery
- 30x Space Zoom
That's $190 off and the lowest price we've seen. (The plan alone usually costs $125, and it's $83 under the best price we could find for an unlocked refurb without a plan.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1,500MB of data + 1 year of service
- Lassen-O+ 1.8GHz dual + hexa 1.6GHz processor
- 6.4" 720x1560 display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage & microSD support
- 13MP main camera, 5MP ultra wide camera, and 8MP front-facing camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- case
- car charger
- Model: S205DL
You'd pay at $100 more from Samsung direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Cloud Red pictured).
- 6.5" O-Infinity display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
- 30x space zoom
- Model: SM-G781UZRMXAA
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's the lowest price we've seen in any condition and $96 less than Apple charges for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
Sign In or Register