Apply coupon code "15ANDROIDS2021" to save $85 off the list price. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- 5,000mAh battery
- 48MP triple rear camera system and 8MP front camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor
- Android 10
That's $43 under the best price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black/Gold pictured).
- Sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
- This item is new, but the original packaging is missing.
- No warranty information is provided, but a 30-day 100% refund/return policy applies.
- 5.4" 1440x2560 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 21MP rear camera with dual-LED flash & 5MP front camera
- up to 13 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge
- Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
- Model: XT1585
Choose AT&T's installment plan and save $400 off list. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Note: This price is available to new and existing customers and no trade-in is required.
- Additionally, if you do trade-in, you can get up to an additional $700 off, dropping the monthly price to as a low as $10.
Save on the Galaxy S20 range, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 ranges, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB Android Phone for Verizon for $549.99 ($350 less than factory-sealed).
Get up $1,000 in cash back when you trade in your old device. (You'd pay $1,800 elsewhere.) A wide range of devices fetch hundreds back. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Click on "Get Started" under "Trade in and save" and follow the instructions on the subsequent page to get this deal.
- Trade-in value varies by traded-in model/condition.
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- facial recognition
- 7.6" /6.2" flex displays
- fingerprint sensor
- 12MP camera; 10MP selfie camera
- Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- Model: SM-F916U
Take an extra $10 off used smartphones sitewide with coupon code "10OFFSITEWIDE". After coupon, the iPhone 7 starts at
$108 $132, iPhone 11 Pro Max (pictured) from $676, Google Pixel 4 XL from $283, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from $390, and more. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Save at least $500 off the list price on a selection of Unlocked Galaxy Note10 smartphones. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft Store via eBay.
Get one month of unlimited talk and text, plus 2GB of data for just $5. That's $5 off. Plus, you'll get a free SIM kit, which is another $10 value. Even better, it ships free, which saves you another $5. That's total of $20 in savings. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
Apply coupon code "DN15" for a savings of $6, making it the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at StackSocial
- night vision
- privacy mode
- true color filter
- real-time alerts
- high-sensitivity microphone & speaker
- Model: FOCUS89
