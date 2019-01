5.2" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core processor

32GB internal storage

dual 12MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera

Amazon Alexa support

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

With activation on Google Fi, Google Fi offers the 4th-generation Unlocked Motorola Moto X 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black or Silver bundled with $50 Google Fi Service Credit forwith. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $200, and the best deal we've seen for this well-reviewed phone . (For further reference, we saw it without the credit for $140 in our mention from four days ago.) It features:Note: You must activate your phone within 30 days to get this price. If you opt to stay with Google Fi, you bag $50 service credit for free and effectively get the phone for $100. Otherwise, the phone is unlocked and can be immediately moved to another network with no penalty.