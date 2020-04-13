Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Motile Ryzen 3 14" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$289 $599
free shipping

That's $310 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available in Black.
  • AMD Ryzen 3 2200U 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: M141-BK
