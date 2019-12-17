Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Motile AMD Ryzen 3 14" Laptop
$229 $599
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from three days ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen.

Update: The price has increased to $229. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Orders placed by December 20 at 2 pm local time should arrive by Christmas.
  • available in several colors (Silver pictured)
  • AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz processor
  • 14" 1080x1920 FHD display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics
  • 720p IR Webcam
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: M141-SL
  • Published 5 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
2 comments
Beaver3514
The item price is incorrect.
3 hr 16 min ago
Beaver3514
It shows it as $229 when I follow the link to Walmart.
3 hr 30 min ago