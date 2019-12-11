Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Motile AMD Ryzen 3 14" Laptop
$229 $599
free shipping

That's $370 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz processor
  • 14" 1080x1920 FHD display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics
  • 720p IR Webcam
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: M141-SL
