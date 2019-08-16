- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, Meh offers the Motif Essential Pour Over Coffee Brewer with a Thermal Carafe for $49 with $5 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now
Trustech US via Amazon offers the Air Choice Countertop Ice Maker for $159.98. Coupon code "50LOVEICE" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from two weeks ago, $80 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Comfee' 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle with Digital Handle for $23.01 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Meonxy via Amazon offers the Meonxy Travel Foldable Electric Kettle for $53.99. Coupon code "E22LFSHL" drops the price to $32.39. With free shipping, that's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
KHealthy via Amazon offers the Aicok 26-lb. Portable Ice Maker for $158.99. Coupon code "MJMMQUOX" drops the price to $100.16. With free shipping, that's $59 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in January. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by at least $11.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find today by $1, although most merchants charge $25 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in Black for $55.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for $4 less in December. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register