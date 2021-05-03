Mother's Day Jewelry & Watches at Walmart: from $10

New
Walmart · 57 mins ago
from $10
free shipping w/ $35
Grab a last-minute jewelry gift for Mom and save. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Orders over $35 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured are the Kezef Gold over .925 Silver Ball Stud Earrings 3-Pack for $9.99 ($10 off).
Details
Related Offers
Groupon · 6 days ago
Mother's Day Swarovski Crystal Heart Bracelet
$7 $69
$5 shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Groupon
Tips
- Sold by Yedid International via Groupon.
Features
- 7.5" length
- 18K white gold-plated brass
- Swarovski elements crystals
Ends Today
Macy's · 5 hrs ago
Macy's Mother's Day Gifts Sale
Extra 40% to 60% off
free shipping w/ $25
Apparel, beauty, candy, watches, and more are all part of the sale. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
- Pictured is the AeroGarden Harvest Slim with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit for $97.99 ($66 off).
Szul · 2 days ago
Szul Diamond Hoop Earrings Sale
up to 93% off
free shipping
Save on a selection of diamond hoop earrings in Gold or Sterling Silver settings. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the 1/2-TCW Diamond Three-Stone Drop Earrings in 10K White Gold for $220 ($269 off list).
Szul · 3 wks ago
Szul Bracelet Blowout Sale
Closeout prices from $10
free shipping
Save up to 92% on over 25 bracelets. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the Diamond Accent Tennis Bracelet in Sterling Silver with Yellow Plating for $28.89 ($150 off list).
New
Walmart · 48 mins ago
Big Summer Savings at Walmart
Discounts on hundreds of items
free shipping w/ $35
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Walmart · 5 days ago
Hyper Men's 26" E-ride Electric Hybrid Mountain Bike
$578 $648
free shipping
These bikes are hard to find right now – what third-party sellers exist charge at least $719. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
Walmart · 6 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 3 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$369 $699
free shipping
It's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available in Graphite Grey.
Features
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Walmart · 3 days ago
HiFashion 26'' 36V Folding Electric Bike
$835 $3,000
free shipping
That's $2,167 off and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $834.99. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Sold by HiFashion via Walmart
Features
- 31-mile range
- 21 speeds
- 3 working modes
- Model: AN-EB002 Pro
