Mother's Day Gifts at Nordstrom Rack: Under $25

Nearly 700 items are discounted to below $25 including cardigans, handbags, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Karl Lagerfeld Paris Brand Logo Wristlet for $24.97 ($33 off)
Published 4 hr ago
Save on at least 1,000 options from brands like Milwaukee, Ryobi, and DeWalt, including power and hand tools, woodworking tools, tools storage, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Some items receive their discounts via free gift/BOGO promos, as marked on the product pages.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 8-Tool Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit for $599 ($400 off).
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
That's a $5 savings! Shop Now
- Sign up to T-Mobile Tuesdays to avail of this offer.
Double up on your favorites for $1 - buy one Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and get a second for a buck. Buy Now
- Scroll down on the landing page to view the details of this offer.
- In France, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese was actually called "le Royal Cheese".
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
The banner says up to 70% off, but there's actually discounts as high as 95% in this sale. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
It's hard to find at most stores currently, and $55 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Navy or Black.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
Save on an enormous selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Flex Experience 10 Running Shoes for $49.97 (low by $15).
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free on orders of $89 or more.
