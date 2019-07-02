New
Mota JetJat Ultra VR Drone 2-Pack
$18 $40
$5 shipping
Today only, Meh offers the Mota JetJat Nano Camera Video Drone with 4-Channel Controller 2-pack in Black or White for $18 plus $5 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17, and the best ever price we've seen for one of these Mota JetJat drones. Buy Now
  • The Nano-C is available also for $24 plus $5 shipping
  • can fly for 6-8 minutes
  • 25-minute charge time
  • 4 channel controller
  • accelerometer and 6-axis gyroscope
