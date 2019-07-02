New
Ends Today
Meh · 52 mins ago
$18 $40
$5 shipping
Today only, Meh offers the Mota JetJat Nano Camera Video Drone with 4-Channel Controller 2-pack in Black or White for $18 plus $5 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17, and the best ever price we've seen for one of these Mota JetJat drones. Buy Now
Tips
- The Nano-C is available also for $24 plus $5 shipping
Features
- can fly for 6-8 minutes
- 25-minute charge time
- 4 channel controller
- accelerometer and 6-axis gyroscope
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Monster Moto 1,000W Electric Mini Bike
$249
free shipping
Walmart offers the Monster Moto 1,000-watt Electric Mini Bike for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and at least $22 less than most stores charge.
Update: The price has dropped to $249. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $249. Buy Now
Features
- 1,000-watt engine
- off road speeds up to 17-MPH
- 185-lb. weight capacity
- up to 45 minutes of use per charge
- rear-disc brake
- Model: MM-E1000-BB
Amazon · 5 days ago
Ledivo 68" Splash Pad & Sprinkler Mat
$14 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Ledivo Direct via Amazon offers the Ledivo 68" Splash Pad & Sprinkler Mat for $21.99. Coupon code "QICEZUB5" drops the price to $14.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of non-toxic PVC
- suitable for ages 12-months and up
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Sunany 8.5" LCD Writing Tablet
$8 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
An Sun via Amazon offers the Sunany 8.5" LCD Writing Tablet in several colors (Blue pictured) for $15.99. Coupon code "LOHPCLQB" cuts it to $7.91. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our January mention, $4 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- magnetic strips on its back
- 2 stylus pens
- 2 batteries
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Flerise Kid's Magnetic Puzzles Kit
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Flerise via Amazon offers its Flerise Kid's Magnetic Puzzles Kit for $23.89. Coupon code "KHWW4TYY" cuts that to $14.33. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- 144 magnetic puzzles
- 72 numbers & symbols pieces
- 6 outfits for each bear
- wooden storage box w/ reversible lid
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Intex Swimming Pool Floats at Walmart
$10
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of Intex swimming pool floats to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Bestway H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
Features
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart · 4 days ago
Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet
$103 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet for $102.99 with free shipping. That's $127 under our February mention, $397 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- LED lighting
- capacity for 12 wine bottles and six glasses
Walmart · 1 wk ago
MD Sports 9ft Roll and Score Skee Ball Table
$320 $500
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $319.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $115.) Buy Now
Meh · 3 days ago
Vremi 16 oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle 3-Pack
$14 $55
$5 shipping
Today only, Meh offers the Vremi 16 oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle 3-Pack in Red/Blue/Black for $14 plus $5 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Features
- They keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for up to 12 hours
iTunes · 4 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
New
Ends Today
Home Depot · 2 hrs ago
Power Tools at Home Depot
up to 46% off
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 46% off a selection of power tools. (Ridgid 2" Brad Nailer and Headless Pinner 2-Tool Combo pictured.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted items include nailer kits, mobile power stations, air compressors, generators and more
- brands include DeWalt, Jackery by Honda, HDX, Ridgid, Ryobi, and Freeman
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Lixada Bug Zapper
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59422" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to six weeks to arrive.
Features
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Sign In or Register