Mophie Universal Powerstation 6,000mAh Battery Pack for $22

SideDeal · 1 hr ago
$22 $200
$10 shipping
You'd pay $37 more for this amount from other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Shipping adds $9.99, although you'll get free shipping on all additional orders placed within an hour. Alternatively, for $4.99/mo, you can get free shipping on all orders.
Features
- 2 USB ports
- Micro USB cable
- 2.1A output
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Amazon · 4 days ago
Anker Powerhouse 200 57,600mAh Portable Power Station
$170 $300
free shipping
That's matches our mention from Prime day at $130 under list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Woot! via Amazon.
Features
- DC outlet (12V)
- AC outlet
- USB power delivery port
- 2 USB-A charging ports
- recharges via USB-C, AC, or solar
- Model: A1702
Amazon · 3 days ago
Allpowers Monster X 1,500Wh Portable Power Station
$1,119 $1,900
free shipping
Clip the $400 off on page coupon and apply code "4RZBTOHJ" to save $780. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by ALLPOWERSDirect via Amazon.
- Takes up to 2 weeks to arrive.
Features
- 4 AC outlets
- 2 Type-C ports
- 4 USB ports
- car socket
- LCD display
- 2,000W
UntilGone · 3 wks ago
Open-Box Altec Lansing 3,000mAh Rugged Powerbank
$6.99 $10
free shipping
Coupon code "DNEWS31621" makes it the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- Available in Black or Blue.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- IP67 waterproof, dustproof, and sandproof
- floating design
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station
$200 $300
free shipping
At more than 30% off, it's the lowest price we found by $99. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Jackery Inc via Amazon.
Features
- 1 AC outlet
- 2 USB-A ports
- 1 DC car port
- 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack
- Model: 240
SideDeal · 1 hr ago
iHome Pro 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand
2 for $12
$10 shipping
Save 88% off to get the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Shipping adds $9.99, although you'll get free shipping on all additional SideDeals orders placed within an hour. Alternatively, for $4.99/mo, you can get free shipping on all orders.
Features
- LED charging indicator
- overheat, overvoltage, and overcurrent protection
Zagg · 1 mo ago
Mophie Juice Pack Access for iPhone Xs / iPhone X
$9.95 $80
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Zagg
Tips
- Available at this price in Black.
Features
- protective battery case w/ wireless charging & access to Lightning port
