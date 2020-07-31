That's $50 off and an insanely low price for a branded 15,000mAh portable charger, especially one with USB-C. Buy Now at Zagg
- USB-C input/output and USB-A output
- fabric finish
- LED charging indicator
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $50 off and a great price for a USB-C portable battery with such a high capacity. Buy Now at Zagg
- USB-C input/output and USB-A output
- fabric finish
- LED charging indicators
Apply coupon code "X8HDV9HS" for a savings of $9, which drops it a buck below our mention from a month ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Aidewen Direct via Amazon.
- dual USB ports
- LED power indicator
- includes micro USB cable
Clip the on-page $5 off coupon to make this the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-prong AC, USB, and Type-C output
- 5 LED indicator lights
- includes power adapter, 7.9" micro USB cable, 24" micro USB cable, and travel pouch
- Model: US6-RP-PB054
Save 56% by clipping the $10 off on-page coupon and applying code "GRORJGCU". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Yellow (Black also drops to $14.99 after the same clip coupon and code).
- Sold by RAVPower Official via Amazon.
- includes 2 USB to micro USB cables
- dust-, shock-, and splashproof
- powered by DC 5V/2A or solar
- LED flashlight
- 2 USB ports
- Model: US-RP-PB-003
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- It's available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- dual USB ports (1A and 2.1A)
- solar powered
- carabiner clip
This sitewide discount applies in-cart, offering savings on cases, chargers, screen protectors, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Zagg
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- optimized for Apple products
- Model: 4116_WRLS-CHGPAD-AC-BLK-NA
Sign In or Register