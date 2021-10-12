That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cph2020 via eBay
- built-in micro USB and lightning cables
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "38ZWBFM8" a total of $32 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YPWA via Amazon.
- dual USB output
- LED flashlight
- water-, drop-, and dust-proof
- recharge via solar or microUSB charging cable (included)
- Model: QC86S
Apply code "BASIXPRO" to get the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- Shipping adds $4, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL03
It's $80 under what you'd pay at Anker direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- DC outlet (12V)
- AC outlet
- USB power delivery port
- 2 USB-A charging ports
- recharges via USB-C, AC, or solar
- Model: A1702
That's a savings of $65 off the list price. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping ($8.99 in savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- Bright LED and SOS modes
- includes 4 micro USB cables
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
