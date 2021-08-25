Mophie Powerstation Mini 3,000mAh Power Bank 4-Pack for $19

That's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- status LEDs
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- Each of these can charge most phones at least 2-3x.
- 2 USB charging ports
- the unit charges itself via microUSB
Apply coupon code "AMGYSUUH" for a savings of $198. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by GuangZhouShiNanShaQuLanJingMaoYiYouXianGongSi via Amazon.
- 12V DC outlet
- two USB-A ports
- two 120V AC outlets
Coupon code "DNS54" cuts an extra $20 off for a total of $40 off list price. Buy Now at RAVPower
- includes USB-C cable, carrying pouch, and storage box
- measures 5.8" x 2.7" x 2.7"
- 30-watt USB-C PD port
- 18-watt USB-A QC port
- 80-watt AC outlet
- Model: RP-PB054
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "QBFPTU55" for 60% off.
Update: The on-page clip coupon is gone, so the price has increased to $14.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iSmart Power via Amazon.
- 20-watt PD USB-C and 18-watt QC3.0 USB-A outputs
- 20-watt PD wall adapter
- USB-C charging cable
Apply code "50DEAL" to save $25. Buy Now at Aukey
- wireless charging stand
- PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 charging
- LED indicators
That's a savings of $96 off list. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
That's $18 under the lowest price we could find for a similar quantity of KN95 masks elsewhere. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping.
You'd pay $2 more for a 3-pack of similar items elsewhere – you get five here. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping.
- In several color combinations.
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Sign In or Register