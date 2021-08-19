Mophie Powerstation 8000mAh USB-C Powerbank 3-Pack for $19
SideDeal · 36 mins ago
Mophie Powerstation 8000mAh USB-C Powerbank 3-Pack
$19 $150
free shipping

That's a great price for three chargers, especially ones with USB-C. Plus, bag free shipping with coupon code "DEALNEWSFS", an additional savings of $9 Buy Now at SideDeal

Features
  • 4 LED indicator light
  • charges up to 2 devices at once using USB-A and USB-C ports
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALNEWSFS"
  • Expires 8/20/2021
    Published 36 min ago
