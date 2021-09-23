That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $126. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS". (Choose a color before applying the coupon.)
- In several color combos (Blue pictured).
- USB-C and USB-A ports for dual charging
That's a savings of $110 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- USB-C connection
Use coupon code "DNS172" for $19 off, making it $13 less than we saw it last week. Buy Now at RAVPower
- Available in White.
- USB-C PD 3.0, micro USB, and Lightning inputs
- PD 3.0, QC 3.0, and iSmart outputs
- LED indicator
- Model: RP-PB172
Apply coupon code "VEEKTOMX1" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black only at this price.
- Sold by Veektomx via Amazon.
- USB A port
- built-in micro, USB C, and Lighting cables
- LED display battery indicator
- Model: VT201-US-Black
Apply code "BASIXPRO" to get the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- Shipping adds $4, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL03
Apply coupon code "AK45" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Aukey
- In Black or White.
- dual USB-A outputs
- USB-C input/output
- micro USB input
- LED indicator light
- includes micro USB cable
- Model: PB-N73
That's $5 less than you'd pay direct from adidas. Buy Now at MorningSave
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
That's a savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Get three pairs of shorts at under $10 each with coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" for free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 65% polyester, 35% cotton
- 2 side pockets with zipper closure
That's a savings of $81 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- Includes bottle chiller
Sign In or Register