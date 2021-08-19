Mophie Powerstation 8,000 mAh Portable Power Bank 3-Pack for $19

That's half what you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at SideDeal
- In several colors (Blue pictured).
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping.
- USB-C and USB-A ports
- charges up to two devices at once
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS " to get this price. That's $4 under what you'd pay at Amazon and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Tanga
- In Rose Gold color.
- 6,000mAh
- 2.1A output
- 9" microUSB cable
To save $239, apply coupon code "60TYMKYL". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Coidak Wholesale Dealer via Amazon.
- Usually ships within 6 to 10 days.
- two 110V AC outlets
- USB 3.0 60W PD port and 3 USB 3.0 ports
- 14V/8A automotive/cigarette DC outlet and two 14V/8A DC output ports
- wireless charging pad
- pure sine wave inverter
- 2 mode light
- 7 different built in protections
- recharge via DC outlet, AC wall outlet, or solar panel (sold separately)
- Model: POT03
Clip the 45% off on page coupon for a savings of $117, which drops it $38 under our April mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rockpals via Amazon.
- LED display
- 110V AC outlet
- QC 3.0 USB
- Type-C port
- 4 ways to charge (solar, car charger, wall outlet, or generator)
- sine-wave inverter
Coupon code "DNS54" cuts an extra $20 off for a total of $40 off list price. Buy Now at RAVPower
- includes USB-C cable, carrying pouch, and storage box
- measures 5.8" x 2.7" x 2.7"
- 30-watt USB-C PD port
- 18-watt USB-A QC port
- 80-watt AC outlet
- Model: RP-PB054
Apply code "50DEAL" to save $25. Buy Now at Aukey
- wireless charging stand
- PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 charging
- LED indicators
You'd pay at least $31 more at other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
Save up to $53, depending on the pack size you choose. Plus, coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping. Shop Now at SideDeal
- You must select the quantity in cart before adding the coupon code.
- 2-Pack for $49 (low by $31)
- 4-Pack for $98 (low by $42)
- 6-Pack for $147 (low by $53)
- Connects to the Ring Bridge to enable smart controls
- Motion-activated notifications and adjust settings with the Ring App
- 80 lumens of brightness with 3500K color temperature
- Pairs with Ring lights, doorbells, and cameras via the Ring Bridge
- Weather-resistant
You'd pay $3 more via other sellers. Buy Now at SideDeal
- You must choose the size in cart (L and XL are only available) before applying the coupon code.
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
That's $7 under what you'd pay direct from Stroopwafels. Plus, bag free shipping with coupon code "DEALNEWSFS", an additional savings of $9. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 10 pouches
- approximately 20 cookies per pouch
- resealable pouch
- Jan. 2022 best by date
- toasted waffles filled with caramel, cinnamon, and bourbon vanilla
Save up to $24 off in this clearance sale. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Mostly iPhone cases, but one Samsung case is available.
Sign In or Register