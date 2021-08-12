Mophie Powerstation 6,700mAh Power Bank w/ USB-C 2-Pack for $17

New
Ends Today
SideDeal · 32 mins ago
$17 $120
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to snag free shipping and get these for the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at SideDeal
Features
- USB-C input
- USB-C output
- USB-A output
- LED charge level indicator
Details
Comments
Related Offers
exclusive
Tanga · 3 wks ago
Mophie Powerstation Plus 6,000mAh Power Bank w/ Built-In Cable
$9.99 $14
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS " to get this price. That's $4 under what you'd pay at Amazon and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Tanga
Tips
- In Rose Gold color.
Features
- 6,000mAh
- 2.1A output
- 9" microUSB cable
Aukey · 1 wk ago
Aukey Basix Pro 20,000mAh Wireless Power Bank
$25 $50
free shipping
Apply code "50DEAL" to save $25. Buy Now at Aukey
Features
- wireless charging stand
- PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 charging
- LED indicators
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Anker Powerhouse II 400 Portable Power Station
$280 $400
free shipping
Clip the coupon on the product page to get this deal. That's $120 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Anker Direct via Amazon.
Features
- 300-watt AC outlet
- 60-watt USB-C port
- 3 USB-A ports
- car socket
- 2 DC ports
- includes a 65-watt adapter, USB-A to USB-C cable, and USB-C to USB-C cable
- Model: A1730
Amazon · 5 days ago
Awanfi 500W Portable Power Station
$238 $388
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to save $150. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Yuhongda via Amazon.
Features
- 2 AC output ports
- DC output port
- 4 USB ports
- cigarette lighter socket
- supports solar charging (solar panel not included)
- Model: A61
Amazon · 2 wks ago
BioLite SolarPanel 10 +
$90 $140
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by BioLite via Amazon.
Features
- 10W USB output
- 3000mAh integrated rechargeable battery
- weather resistant design
SideDeal · 1 mo ago
Incase Hardshell Case for 13" MacBook Air
$10 $50
free shipping for members
You'd pay at least $31 more at other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
Features
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
SideDeal · 1 mo ago
SideDeal Best Sellers
up to 88% off
free shipping for members
Save on speakers, curtains, coffee, shirts, and more. Shop Now at SideDeal
Tips
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $8.99 flat shipping fee.
