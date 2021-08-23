Mophie Powerstation 6,200mAh Battery Pack 2-Pack for $20

That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- Each of these can charge most phones at least 2-3x.
- 2 USB charging ports
- the unit charges itself via microUSB
Take half off by applying coupon code "DP5ALGDI", making this a low by $94. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LIWA via Amazon.
- 2 AC outlets
- 3 DC ports
- 4 USB output ports
- USB-C PD port
- 12V automotive/cigarette DC outlet
- wireless charging pad
- recharge via DC outlet, AC wall outlet, or solar panel (sold separately)
- Model: P50
Coupon code "DNS54" cuts an extra $20 off for a total of $40 off list price. Buy Now at RAVPower
- includes USB-C cable, carrying pouch, and storage box
- measures 5.8" x 2.7" x 2.7"
- 30-watt USB-C PD port
- 18-watt USB-A QC port
- 80-watt AC outlet
- Model: RP-PB054
Apply code "50DEAL" to save $25. Buy Now at Aukey
- wireless charging stand
- PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 charging
- LED indicators
That's a savings of $65 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- Bright LED and SOS light
You'd pay at least $31 more at other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
Save up to $53, depending on the pack size you choose. Plus, coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping. Shop Now at SideDeal
- You must select the quantity in cart before adding the coupon code.
- 2-Pack for $49 (low by $31)
- 4-Pack for $98 (low by $42)
- 6-Pack for $147 (low by $53)
- Connects to the Ring Bridge to enable smart controls
- Motion-activated notifications and adjust settings with the Ring App
- 80 lumens of brightness with 3500K color temperature
- Pairs with Ring lights, doorbells, and cameras via the Ring Bridge
- Weather-resistant
You'd pay $3 more via other sellers. Buy Now at SideDeal
- You must choose the size in cart (L and XL are only available) before applying the coupon code.
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Save $21 off list price, and apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping. Buy Now at SideDeal
- LED bulb
- Includes three mini-light flashlights, 3 AAA batteries, and three gift boxes
- Leather strap and carabiner
Save up to $24 off in this clearance sale. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Mostly iPhone cases, but one Samsung case is available.
Sign In or Register