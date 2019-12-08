Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 35 mins ago
Mophie Encore Plus 20,100mAh Portable Power Bank
$22 $60
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Built-in Lightning and micro-USB cables
  • fast charge compatible
  • Model: 4074ENCRPLUS-20K-LTG
