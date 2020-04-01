Open Offer in New Tab
Zagg · 35 mins ago
Mophie Charge Stream Desk Stand
$35 $70
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Zagg

Tips
  • Use code "DN50" to get this price.
Features
  • optimized for Apple and Samsung fast charge devices
  • removable charging pad
  • wall adapter and USB cable included
Details
  • Expires 4/1/2020
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cell Phone Chargers Zagg Mophie
