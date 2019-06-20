New
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Mophie 20,100mAh Encore Plus 20K Portable Battery Pack with Built-In Cables for $24.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- It's available with a USB-A connection for $3 more.
- available with micro USB / Lightning or micro USB / USB-C connections
- Fast-Charge compatible
- LED indicators
- up to 1.8A of power
Amazon · 6 days ago
Aideaz PowerOrigin Air 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank
$24 $40
free shipping
Aideaz Direct via Amazon offers its Aideaz PowerOrigin Air 20,000mAh Wireless Portable Power Bank for $39.99. Coupon code "40AIDEAZ" drops that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with Qi enabled devices
- LCD display
- USB-C and micro USB input and output
- Model: USA--ID1002
Amazon · 6 days ago
Ainope 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank
$19 $38
free shipping
Toktim via Amazon offers its Ainope 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank in Black or White for $37.99. Coupon code "PYE7XRVR" drops the price to $18.99. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Features
- LCD power display
- dual USB ports
Amazon · 2 days ago
AllPowers 22,000mAh Portable Power Bank
$17 $27
free shipping
AllPowers Direct via Amazon offers its AllPowers 22,000mAh Portable Battery Pack for $26.99. Coupon code "XE6FF9UL" cuts it to $17.27. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in our Black Friday mention. Buy Now
Features
- dual USB 2.4-amp outputs
- Model: AP-PB-010-BLA
Amazon · 2 days ago
Charmast 20,800mAh USB-C Power Bank
$22 $36
free shipping
Charmast via Amazon offers its Charmast 20,800mAh USB-C Portable Battery Pack in Black for $35.99. Coupon code "BEMBW6A8" cuts that to $21.59. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from April, $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 2 days ago
B&H Photo Mega Deal Savings
free shipping
B&H Photo Video discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, routers, smartphones, electronics, and more. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Deal ends June 20. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
Lorex 4MP Outdoor WiFi Bullet Camera
$60 $150
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Lorex 4-Megapixel Outdoor WiFi Bullet Camera for $59.95 with free shipping. that's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2680x1440 resolution
- 155° diagonal field of view
- night vision up to 60-feet
- built-in speaker and microphone
- 16GB microSD card
- Model: FXC13V
