Mophie 20,100mAh Encore Plus 20K Portable Power Bank w/ Built-In Cables
$25 $100
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Mophie 20,100mAh Encore Plus 20K Portable Battery Pack with Built-In Cables for $24.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
  • It's available with a USB-A connection for $3 more.
Features
  • available with micro USB / Lightning or micro USB / USB-C connections
  • Fast-Charge compatible
  • LED indicators
  • up to 1.8A of power
