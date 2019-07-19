New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Mophie 2,420mAh Power Bank
$17 $100
free shipping

theprunedanish via eBay offers its Mophie 2,420mAh Portable Battery Pack in Gold or Rose Gold for $16.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our refurb mention from February and the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now

Features
  • available for iPhone 7/iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 Plus/iPhone 8 Plus
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Power Banks eBay Mophie
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register