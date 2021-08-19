Moobibear Smart Galaxy Star Projector for $52

New
moobibear.com · 1 hr ago
$52 $75
free shipping
Coupon code "Moobibear30" cuts it to $38 off list price. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- works with Alexa & Google Assistant
Amazon · 4 days ago
LEGO Architecture London Skyline Set
$32 $40
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 468-piece set measures approximately 5" x 11" x 3" when assembled
- National Gallery, Nelson's Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge
- Model: 21034
Amazon · 1 wk ago
The Big Dig and Roll Ride-On Working Excavator with Wheels
$57 $60
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- wide base
- contoured seat
- 110-lbs. max weight limit
- measures 44" x 18" x 32.5"
- Model: 101SIOC
Amazon · 1 day ago
HR 1080p Drone
$36 $164
free shipping
Apply coupon code "78QZ8BA9" for a savings of $128. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SHRC Technology via Amazon.
- 120° wide angle 1080p HD camera
- foldable
- for ages 8+
naipocare.com · 2 wks ago
Maxkare Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board
$120 $300
free shipping
Apply coupon code "JCPWSP4" for a savings of $180. Buy Now at naipocare.com
- 8" center fin
- carrying bag
- high pressure pump
- measures 10-foot 6” x 32” x 6”
- double-layered drop-stitch materials
moobibear.com · 2 wks ago
Programmable Bluetooth LED Glasses
$39 $60
$2 shipping
Use coupon code "Moobibear30" to save $18.
Update: They're now $39.19. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- elastic head band
- programmable via Bluetooth app for iOS and Android
- non-polarized
New
moobibear.com · 23 mins ago
Moobibear LED Glasses
$21 $40
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" for a $19 savings. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 7 LED colors w/ mixed mode
moobibear.com · 1 wk ago
Rechargeable XHP70 LED Flashlight
$20 $29
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" for a savings of $9, making it the lowest price we could find by $18 for a similar brand on Amazon. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3 modes
- zoomable
- adjustable focus
- IPX4 water-resistant
moobibear.com · 3 days ago
Smart RGB LED Light Bar 2-Pack
$18 $26
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" to save $8. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 8 display modes
- 4 brightness levels
- 5 speed levels
- voice control
- built-in mic
- USB or battery powered
