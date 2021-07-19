Moobibear Motion Sensor Light Bar for $10
New
moobibear.com · 39 mins ago
Moobibear Motion Sensor Light Bar
$9.99 $20
$2 shipping

Take $10 off with coupon code "Moobibear50" and get it for $2 less than we saw it last month. Buy Now at moobibear.com

Tips
  • Shipping adds $2.
Features
  • three lighting modes (always on, motion sensor, and off)
  • detects motion up to 3 meters away
  • detachable magnetic base
  • rechargeable battery
  • 6,500K white light
  • 550 lumens
  • rotates 120°
  • 13" long
  • 22 LEDs
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "Moobibear50"
  • Expires 7/31/2021
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps moobibear.com
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register